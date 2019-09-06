Oberweis Asset Management Holding in K12 (LRN) Decreased by $1.03 Million; Ii Vi (IIVI) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Decreased Holding by $658,193

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in K12 Inc. (LRN) by 47.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 33,268 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 63,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in K12 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 191,531 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 30/05/2018 – iQ Academy Minnesota to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q Rev $232.9M; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 30/05/2018 – Ohio Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham Institute’s 2018 Wonkathon; 21/03/2018 – Idaho Virtual Academy Invites Students to Enroll for 2018-19 School Year; 29/05/2018 – Illinois School Districts Address Social and Emotional Needs and Focus on the Positives With Innovative Program From Hero K12; 18/04/2018 – Twenty Years of Educational Excellence With AristotleInsight::K12; 30/05/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 14/05/2018 – Fuel Education Enables Polk County, Florida Students to Self-Enroll in District Online Courses

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 763,355 shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 8,662 shares or 0% of the stock. Lazard Asset Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Highland Cap LP holds 251,247 shares. Amer Grp Inc Inc Inc has 23,843 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 46,406 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). 97 were reported by Macroview Lc. Seatown Hldgs Pte Ltd invested 0.04% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 2.66M shares. 211,977 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Metropolitan Life Com, a New York-based fund reported 70,250 shares. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership has 0.29% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 244,853 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 271,167 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability invested in 0% or 9,580 shares.

Analysts await K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.19 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by K12 Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -337.50% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 61,900 shares to 113,600 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gds Holdings Ltd. Adr by 39,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Cibc Asset stated it has 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). 41,691 are owned by Tudor Invest Et Al. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1,627 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 123,365 shares stake. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 6,652 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 122,926 shares. Whittier stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech has 26,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 156,130 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 20,085 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 166,321 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma invested in 93,580 shares. Principal Gru Inc accumulated 0.03% or 884,225 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $493,496 activity.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 20.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.48 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.17 million for 25.70 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.63% negative EPS growth.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 2.05 million shares to 3.93M shares, valued at $40.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenzing Acquisition Corp by 126,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co (Prn).