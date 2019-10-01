Oberweis Asset Management Holding in Green Dot Corp. Cl A (GDOT) Has Trimmed by $3.94 Million as Shares Declined; Reading International (RDI) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Position by $1.19 Million

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Reading International Inc. (RDI) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 99,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% . The hedge fund held 215,850 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, up from 116,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Reading International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 34,144 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDIB); 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 16/03/2018 – Reading International 4Q Rev $71.8M; 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 26/03/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 106% to 9 Days; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q EPS 13c; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 16/03/2018 – Record 2017 and Fourth Quarter Results Announced by Reading International; 10/05/2018 – Date of Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp. Cl A (GDOT) by 94.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 80,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $245,000, down from 85,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 744,474 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 32,109 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $40.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold RDI shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.30 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd accumulated 2,674 shares. Citigroup accumulated 4,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of America De invested in 9,903 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Schnieders Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Blackrock Inc holds 878,038 shares. Gabelli Funds has 0.02% invested in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) for 405,822 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 66,875 shares. Grp One Trading LP holds 1,108 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 25,699 shares. Texas-based Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.03% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) owns 1,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).

More notable recent Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of its Annual Stockholdersâ€™ Meeting – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as financials drag, trade outlook clouds – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “High-Profile Authors at Barnes & Noble in September Include Kobe Bryant, Whoopi Goldberg, Demi Moore, Antoni Porowski, Tegan and Sara, Rick Ross, Jonathan Van Ness and Many More – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zayo (ZAYO) Beats on Q4 Earnings & Revenues, Updates Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr by 25,800 shares to 53,800 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc. Adr by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Public Limited Company holds 1.43% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Aqr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 41,805 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 25,498 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 32,466 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Copper Rock Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 7,019 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 5,707 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 45,944 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ameritas holds 18,208 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 414,435 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 520,070 shares stake. 30,146 are held by Hsbc Holdg Plc. Vanguard Grp owns 4.49 million shares. Stephens Inv Management Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.11 million shares.