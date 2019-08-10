Oberweis Asset Management Holding in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (CMTL) Decreased by $706,100; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Market Valuation Rose, Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Upped by $337.17 Million Its Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (CMTL) by 45.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 30,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.73% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, down from 66,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comtech Telecommunications Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $27.9. About 81,084 shares traded. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has declined 9.90% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMTL News: 05/03/2018 – COMTECH GETS THREE YEAR $123.6M CONTRACT FROM U.S. ARMY; 27/03/2018 – lntertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 20/04/2018 – DJ Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMTL); 11/04/2018 – Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Contract to Provide Next Generation Text to 911 For the State of Maryland; 16/04/2018 – Newsday: Comtech Telecommunications receives $58.9M Navy contract; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP – SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 07/03/2018 – COMTECH TELECOM SEES FY EPS $1.08 TO $1.23; 27/03/2018 – Intertrust and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Expand Partnership to Create Secure Data Management Platform for Mobile Telcos; 07/03/2018 – Comtech TeleComm Sees 3Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 20/03/2018 – Comtech CYBRScore™ Partners with Southern New Hampshire University to Deliver Hands-On Cyber Security Education Solution

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 25152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 2.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 2.87 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.37 million, up from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.92. About 1.13 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 26/03/2018 – ‘Expedia Group Reflects Global Focus, Strength of Multi-Brand Travel Portfolio’; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 26/03/2018 – EXPEDIA, REPORTS NAME CHANGE TO EXPEDIA GROUP,; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 09/04/2018 – Driving loyalty through customer experience is the future for travel, says research survey by Expedia Affiliate Network and Poi

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $20.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 684,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold EXPE shares while 140 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 134.86 million shares or 20.70% more from 111.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Limited owns 68 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 663,191 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 40,748 shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 123 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 943,001 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The France-based Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Blair William And Il owns 7,457 shares. 295,164 were reported by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 797,481 shares. Cypress Capital holds 0.83% or 33,886 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Gp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 8,814 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Co holds 4,560 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 33,684 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Howard Hughes Medical Institute holds 1.25% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 57.50% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.4 per share. CMTL’s profit will be $4.10M for 41.03 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Comtech Telecommunications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CMTL shares while 40 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 1.61% less from 20.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 6,634 shares. Moreover, Rk Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 2.15% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 649 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 128,041 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) for 20,900 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 69,470 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 31,435 shares or 0% of the stock. One Trading LP holds 0% in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) or 709 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 348,200 shares stake. Comerica National Bank has 0% invested in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Pacific Ridge Cap Llc holds 264,546 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 42,388 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL). Shannon River Fund Mgmt Lc stated it has 170,822 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc. by 10,169 shares to 215,227 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 41,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA).

