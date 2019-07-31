Oberweis Asset Management Has Upped Tower International (TOWR) Stake by $357,000 as Share Price Declined; Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tower International Inc. (TOWR) by 88.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, up from 19,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tower International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 167,340 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 28.68% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $2.15 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/03/2018 Tower International Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Rev $560M

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 34,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,643 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 11,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 511,801 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Goldman-Zell Venture Purchased Portfolio of Comml Property, Including Office Park, Mall in Buenos Aires; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 08/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +0.6% In May 5 Wk; 03/04/2018 – UBS Nominates Ex-Goldman Partner to Board as It Expands in China; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 09/03/2018 – Mike Mayo Says Goldman Has a ‘Deep Bench’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – This Goldman report on gene editing/CAR-T is fascinating. Cold math on a hot market. And China is pushing out front; 12/03/2018 – MORE: Harvey Schwartz to retire from Goldman, David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 23,500 shares to 8,500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (Call) by 91,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 500 shares. Lomas Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.48% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quantum Cap Management holds 2,228 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors invested in 520,239 shares. British Columbia Invest Corp holds 0.1% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 64,715 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,242 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 994 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hl Fincl Services Llc accumulated 0.02% or 5,933 shares. Frontier Management Co holds 1,649 shares. Moreover, Bryn Mawr has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,481 shares. Asset Management One has 0.17% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 165,438 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 45,029 shares. Donald Smith & reported 0.24% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Colony Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 5,031 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 19,900 shares to 37,120 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,710 shares, and cut its stake in Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR).

