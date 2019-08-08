Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed Trex Company (TREX) Stake By $1.06 Million; BOLLORE INVESTISSEMENT ORDINARY SHARES (BOIVF) Shorts Lowered By 0.09%

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Trex Company Inc. (TREX) stake by 16.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 17,320 shares as Trex Company Inc. (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 85,710 shares with $5.27 million value, down from 103,030 last quarter. Trex Company Inc. now has $4.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $82.77. About 450,150 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

BOLLORE INVESTISSEMENT ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. BOIVF’s SI was 1.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 1.31 million shares previously. With 59,500 avg volume, 22 days are for BOLLORE INVESTISSEMENT ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)’s short sellers to cover BOIVF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 27,075 shares traded. Bollore (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Trex Stock Surged 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trex Company Inc (TREX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trex â€œTranscendsâ€ the Competition in Pro Remodeler Reader Poll – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trex Company Captures Three Spots in Remodelers’ Choice 100 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was upgraded by Sidoti. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Berenberg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl invested in 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Company Bancshares reported 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.11% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Bessemer Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Alps Advisors Inc holds 5,612 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.2% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 226,203 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 444,739 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 794 shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corp accumulated 15,440 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.51% or 1.97M shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Advsrs Preferred Lc has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Aqr Cap Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 130,354 are held by Citadel Limited Liability Corporation. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 883,633 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Company holds 0.28% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Argenx Se Sponsored Adr stake by 19,100 shares to 307,000 valued at $38.33M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bandwidth Inc. stake by 34,070 shares and now owns 72,970 shares. Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was raised too.

Bollore engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.84 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Solutions. It has a 23.19 P/E ratio. It provides freight forwarding, transport, and logistics services; supplies domestic fuel and other petroleum products to household and business customers; and operates oil pipelines and depots.