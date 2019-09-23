Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed Skyline Champion (SKY) Position By $1.47 Million; 4 Analysts Bullish HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)

Among 5 analysts covering HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. HubSpot has $23000 highest and $16700 lowest target. $205’s average target is 27.56% above currents $160.71 stock price. HubSpot had 8 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) on Thursday, September 5 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5. See HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) latest ratings:

05/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $215.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $187.0000 New Target: $230.0000 Upgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $222.0000 Initiates Coverage On

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $186.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 223.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital New Target: $167.0000 187.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Skyline Champion Corp (SKY) stake by 13.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 54,310 shares as Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)’s stock rose 35.14%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 362,263 shares with $9.92 million value, down from 416,573 last quarter. Skyline Champion Corp now has $1.70B valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 261,281 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE DECLARES SPECIAL CO. DIV IN CONNECTION W/ EXCHANGE; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $6.83 billion. The Company’s software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into clients and delight customers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers professional, and phone and email support services.

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cloud Stocks: HubSpot Soars To A New High – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why HubSpot Stock Rose 11.7% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HubSpot: Another Huge SaaS Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HubSpot: Lengthening The Growth Runway – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $160.71. About 331,859 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 25/04/2018 – HubSpot Announces Avanish Sahai Joins Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Service Hub to Transform the Way Businesses Delight their Customers; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.59 TO $0.65; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 22/05/2018 – HubSpot Unveils New Slack Integration and Plans for a Deeper Product Connection; 10/05/2018 – ManoByte Honored as HubSpot’s Impact Award Winner for Sales Enablement; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New lnbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 19/04/2018 – lnsycle becomes a HubSpot Connect Beta lntegrator; 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold HubSpot, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.98% less from 39.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co holds 54,017 shares. Parametric Associate Lc accumulated 57,699 shares. Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 1,180 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 1,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.03M shares. 18,200 are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. 61,748 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 362 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 307,674 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.02% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Moreover, Macroview Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 18 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 57,150 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $16.62 million activity. $14.54M worth of stock was sold by MAK CAPITAL ONE LLC on Tuesday, June 11.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Altair Engineering Inc stake by 123,695 shares to 129,595 valued at $5.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) stake by 47,250 shares and now owns 256,460 shares. Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) was raised too.