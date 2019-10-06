Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holding by $4.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Valero Energy Ord (VLO) Stock Price Declined, Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.13 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by 91.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 40,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 3,740 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $427,000, down from 44,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 197,777 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 23/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma at American Diabetes Association Meeting Jun 22; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Valero Energy Ord (VLO) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 380,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.60M, up from 355,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Valero Energy Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 1.80 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 29/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Snag at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLANS FOR 2018 REMAIN AT $2.7 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma invested in 41,315 shares. L S Advisors invested in 0.47% or 41,397 shares. Nuveen Asset Lc holds 0.11% or 3.35 million shares. Next Fincl Gru owns 24,632 shares. Stifel Financial reported 1.18M shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.15% or 8,701 shares. Narwhal Capital Management, a Georgia-based fund reported 41,208 shares. Cwm Lc reported 4,895 shares. Wespac Advsrs Lc invested in 0.22% or 3,411 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 552 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 530 shares. 159,604 are owned by Boston Advsrs Limited Company. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.6% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 793 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.65M for 63.78 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $1.50 million activity. $176,583 worth of stock was bought by HIGGINS JOHN L on Wednesday, July 31. Patel Sunil also bought $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Friday, August 2. 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 were bought by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2. On Tuesday, September 3 Korenberg Matthew E bought $43,091 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 5,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 344,362 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.06% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,134 shares. Cortina Asset Management Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 43,919 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 720 shares. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 193,077 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 287 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 92,921 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 28,610 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 2 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 32,164 shares. King Luther Capital Corp has invested 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Next Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0% or 100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) by 32,690 shares to 37,150 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp. by 10,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..