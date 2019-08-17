Oberweis Asset Management Has Trimmed Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Position; SYLIOS (UNGS) Shorts Down By 25%

SYLIOS CORP (OTCMKTS:UNGS) had a decrease of 25% in short interest. UNGS’s SI was 1,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25% from 2,000 shares previously. With 10,000 avg volume, 0 days are for SYLIOS CORP (OTCMKTS:UNGS)’s short sellers to cover UNGS’s short positions. The stock increased 50.00% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.012. About 10,000 shares traded. Sylios Corp (OTCMKTS:UNGS) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) stake by 18.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 19,600 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI)’s stock declined 5.67%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 86,363 shares with $4.03M value, down from 105,963 last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc. now has $3.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $40.03. About 1.01 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure; 16/04/2018 – Carl Icahn sells Tropicana casinos in $1.85 bln deal; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Eldorado Resorts ‘B+’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Eri Holfdings 6083.T – 9-MTH group results; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts 1Q Rev $440.2M; 03/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.27; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts To Acquire Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million Cash In Accretive Transaction; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Remaining $640M of Cash Consideration Payabl; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of

Among 6 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Eldorado Resorts has $65 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.71’s average target is 41.67% above currents $40.03 stock price. Eldorado Resorts had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Jefferies maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Nomura maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) rating on Thursday, February 28. Nomura has “Hold” rating and $42 target. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Roth Capital.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Eldorado Resorts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ERI) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ERI – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caesars integration looms large over Eldorado earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Momo Inc. Adr stake by 10,000 shares to 50,730 valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dmc Global Inc. stake by 10,169 shares and now owns 215,227 shares. Tactile Sys Technology Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Tru Co Lta has 4,776 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 240,471 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Driehaus Cap owns 325,946 shares. Us Bancorp De, Minnesota-based fund reported 824 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc stated it has 56,771 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 11,459 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assocs reported 690 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). 241,535 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Company. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Northern Tru stated it has 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Victory Capital Management has 1.39 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 44,744 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc owns 86,363 shares.

Sylios Corp engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $5,114. The firm holds leasehold interests that cover an area of approximately 4,600 acres in South Central Kentucky, as well as interests in 19 gas and oil wells. It has a 0.06 P/E ratio. It also invests in equities and corporate debts; and develops products utilized for the medical and recreational marijuana industry, as well as engages in real estate development activities.