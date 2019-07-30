Oberweis Asset Management Has Raised W&T Offshore (WTI) Holding; Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust Has 1.05 Sentiment

Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 20 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 19 trimmed and sold equity positions in Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 6.20 million shares, up from 6.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Municipal Income Quality Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) stake by 119.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 61,900 shares as W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)’s stock declined 0.61%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 113,600 shares with $784,000 value, up from 51,700 last quarter. W&T Offshore Inc. now has $627.27 million valuation. The stock increased 5.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 2.14M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 29/05/2018 – SANGHVI BRANDS LTD SAGH.BO – SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT TO ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR A MERGER /ACQUISITION / STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH WT GLOBAL; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Gulf of Mexico Agreements Are for Next Three-Plus Years; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP 14 DRILLING PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $0.25 TO $4.75; RATING HOLD; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 3.3 TO 3.6 MMBOE; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q EPS 19c; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M

Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.98% of its portfolio in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust for 85,739 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.45 million shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 14,976 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.23% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 263,978 shares.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 505,134 shares traded or 643.22% up from the average. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) has risen 1.77% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $372.07 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 27.31 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Williams (NYSE:WSM) stake by 5,500 shares to 20,830 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eldorado Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) stake by 19,600 shares and now owns 86,363 shares. Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR) was reduced too.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.19 million activity. The insider BOULET VIRGINIA bought $30,380. The insider KATZ STUART B bought $51,000. Shares for $460,000 were bought by KROHN TRACY W on Friday, July 12. Ghauri Shahid had bought 7,000 shares worth $42,070 on Friday, March 15. On Wednesday, March 20 Stanley B Frank bought $65,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) or 10,000 shares.