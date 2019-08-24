Oberweis Asset Management Has Raised Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Holding by $2.27 Million; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Decreased by $16.08 Million as Stock Value Rose

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Same-Store Net Rev Declined 2%; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 78,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% . The institutional investor held 273,750 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 195,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 498,360 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 47.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ HMS Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMSY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q EPS 7c; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU -CO IN PROCESS OF PREPARING TO PLACE A LISTED SHORT-TERM SENIOR SECURED BOND IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 30 MLN TO FINANCE ITS ACTIVITIES; 22/03/2018 – HMS Cited by Gartner in Payment Integrity-focused Research Report and Market Guide for Healthcare Payer Care Management Workflo; 04/05/2018 – HMS Holdings 1Q Rev $141.4M; 17/05/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS KONSTANTIN GRIGORISHIN DISCONTINUES HIS ACTION AGAINST HMS IN CYPRUS; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 ORDER INTAKE: RUB 65.5 BN (+61% YOY); 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M

More notable recent HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HMS Holdings: Strong Growth Continues – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SYNH vs. HMSY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HMS Holdings (HMSY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “HMS Enhances its Expertise in Analytics with Two New Hires – PR Web” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HMS Holdings: A Bright Future After Diversifying Beyond Government Contracts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian (Uk) Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 10,339 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc. Automobile Association holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 233,598 shares. Van Berkom Associates accumulated 1.99% or 2.12M shares. Nordea Mngmt has 281,963 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc, California-based fund reported 6,916 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) or 110 shares. Castleark Management Lc accumulated 0.25% or 222,745 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 0.03% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) for 126,889 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 228,729 shares. Blair William & Il owns 167,065 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 22,455 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 2.62M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 30,200 shares to 33,268 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 17,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,710 shares, and cut its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridger Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 20.22 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp accumulated 42,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 32,977 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Mirae Asset Invests Limited owns 103,743 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 64,500 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 57,459 shares. United Ser Automobile Association accumulated 92,702 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.03M shares. Lafitte Capital Limited Partnership reported 9.23% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 4.03M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding stated it has 650,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).