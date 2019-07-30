Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Ehealth (EHTH) by $465,000; Boeing Co/The (BA) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $105.84. About 776,257 shares traded or 57.22% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 727 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fincl Consulate Inc accumulated 902 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Kessler Investment Group Ltd stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hyman Charles D holds 4.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 103,888 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0.52% or 2.27M shares. Renaissance Inv Ltd Llc reported 21,952 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) reported 6,420 shares stake. Roundview Lc owns 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,175 shares. 7,639 are owned by Pacific Global Inv Management. New York-based Prelude Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sfmg Limited Co invested in 3,822 shares. Fairfield Bush & Com has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Daiwa Secs Grp has 48,088 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 9,782 are held by Duncker Streett And.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 95,120 shares to 416,573 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX) by 4,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Holdings Ltd. Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks holds 0.16% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 142,845 shares. Ameritas Investment has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). National Invest Inc Wi accumulated 14,692 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Geode Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,891 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pdt Llc owns 0.11% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 31,931 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 13,700 shares. Orbimed Ltd holds 1.14% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 1.18 million shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 165,002 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 675 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And owns 24 shares. Stephens Ar owns 5,259 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Com holds 0% or 137 shares. Friess Ltd Liability reported 1.3% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.