Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Ehealth (EHTH) as Share Value Rose; Martingale Asset Management LP Has Boosted Sysco (SYY) Stake

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 58,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 686,085 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.80 million, up from 627,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 2.49 million shares traded or 6.52% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.73% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 1.61M shares traded or 203.36% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S sold $1.47 million worth of stock or 22,321 shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 11,502 shares to 34,803 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 102,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,373 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.93% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 146,731 shares. Northeast Mgmt holds 17,484 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank has 760 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 307,435 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Acg Wealth holds 0.07% or 7,973 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 7,201 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 39,477 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 54,722 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Parkside Fincl Bank And has 0.04% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,749 shares. Rowland And Company Investment Counsel Adv holds 94,831 shares. Pacific Global Management invested in 1.87% or 127,037 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 170,647 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Limited Co holds 100 shares. Moreover, Highland Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 12,000 shares. 12,575 were reported by Boys Arnold &.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Co holds 0% or 43,962 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested in 142,845 shares. Oppenheimer & Inc holds 3,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 1.64M shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.5% or 38,362 shares. Pura Vida Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 30,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 22,400 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 50,055 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 35,900 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 1.14 million shares. Fil Limited has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Atika Management Ltd Liability Co holds 93,000 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association stated it has 31,618 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 40,741 are owned by Aqr Limited Com.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

