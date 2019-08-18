Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Its Caredx (CDNA) Stake; Shorts at Acuity Brands (AYI) Lowered By 3.45%

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) had a decrease of 3.45% in short interest. AYI’s SI was 1.82 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.45% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 385,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI)’s short sellers to cover AYI’s short positions. The SI to Acuity Brands Inc’s float is 4.64%. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 233,565 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Caredx Inc. (CDNA) stake by 300.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 156,910 shares as Caredx Inc. (CDNA)’s stock rose 21.10%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 209,210 shares with $6.59M value, up from 52,300 last quarter. Caredx Inc. now has $1.00B valuation. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.63. About 752,928 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 34.15% above currents $123.99 stock price. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AYI in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.95 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 14.49 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

