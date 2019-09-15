Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (GPK) by $345,800; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Palouse Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 26,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 122,209 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, up from 96,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.40 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (GPK) by 126.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The institutional investor held 47,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $665,000, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 3.39 million shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 10/04/2018 – The Gluten Free Bar Captures Top Packaging Award at Natural Products Expo in Graphic Packaging’s Collapsible Cup; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 Graphic Packaging International’s Pacific Rim President Takashi Sugiyama to Retire; Kaeko Gondo Appointed President; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c

More notable recent Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Graphic Packaging Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (NYSE:GPK) 15% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold GPK shares while 75 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 303.25 million shares or 7.41% less from 327.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York has 0% invested in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 9,756 shares. 1,710 were reported by Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc). Invesco stated it has 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Van Eck Associates Corporation invested in 6,879 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,821 are held by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 1.59M shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 14,262 shares. Bailard owns 23,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 12,182 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Co reported 21,831 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 163,691 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Utah Retirement Systems has 55,814 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5,414 shares to 157,043 shares, valued at $9.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 85,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,950 shares, and cut its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.