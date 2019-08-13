Oberweis Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Ehealth (EHTH) by $465,000 as Stock Price Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $584,749

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc. (EHTH) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 222,839 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 16.39M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 296,457 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greystone Managed holds 61,883 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Dodge & Cox holds 31.19M shares. Sumitomo Life holds 1.11% or 153,515 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.63% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Services holds 0.18% or 7,652 shares. Old Bancorporation In owns 139,949 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 358,750 were reported by Arvest Comml Bank Tru Division. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus holds 456,726 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Element Cap has 213,885 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 1.93% or 68,727 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 2,284 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Trust Company has invested 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,604 shares to 45,757 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: CRWD, MSFT, WIX, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/09/2019: UBER, TTD, ATVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ERIE, EHTH, SNBR and MMSI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/27/2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) CEO Scott Flanders on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is eHealth (EHTH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Stephens Ar accumulated 5,259 shares. Glenmede Com Na stated it has 77 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 2.92 million shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 101,355 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pnc Serv Inc reported 624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 722,459 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.11% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 514,785 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Legal General Plc has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 43,962 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bandwidth Inc. by 34,070 shares to 72,970 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tactile Sys Technology Inc. by 77,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).