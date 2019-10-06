Oberweis Asset Management Has Decreased By $2.66 Million Its Vicor Corp. (VICR) Holding; Last Week Cummins Inc. (CMI) Coverage

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Vicor Corp. (VICR) stake by 40.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 85,720 shares as Vicor Corp. (VICR)’s stock declined 19.46%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 126,950 shares with $3.94 million value, down from 212,670 last quarter. Vicor Corp. now has $1.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 164,334 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ); 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold VICR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.31 million shares or 1.77% less from 11.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Legal General Public Limited has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 143,148 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Howe Rusling has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 28,173 shares. 161,766 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 16,286 shares in its portfolio. 2,212 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 5,270 shares. Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 55,265 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 52,050 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 76,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 25,313 shares. Hood River Capital Management Limited Liability holds 357,861 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 53.13% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $6.00 million for 50.78 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Materion Corp. (NYSE:MTRN) stake by 7,775 shares to 24,575 valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2. It also upped Argenx Se Sponsored Adr stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 322,000 shares. Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) was raised too.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.77 billion. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems divisions. It has a 9.64 P/E ratio. The Engine segment makes and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, gas and oil, defense, and agricultural markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold Cummins Inc. shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Merchants invested in 0.96% or 35,089 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 25,865 shares. State Street has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Blackrock Inc holds 11.49M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Limited Liability Company has 1.27% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Tocqueville Asset Management L P invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cordasco Fincl accumulated 1,900 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Wesbanco State Bank Inc has 0.02% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,694 shares. Cornercap Counsel owns 32,970 shares. Cadence Fincl Bank Na accumulated 2,967 shares. Scotia holds 4,629 shares. Motco holds 684 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rampart Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 8,394 shares.

