Oberweis Asset Management Has Cut Its Netease.Com Adr (NTES) Stake as Share Value Declined; Donald Smith & Company Lifted Korea Electric Power (KEP) Holding by $1.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NTES) by 56.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 1,930 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $494,000, down from 4,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netease.Com Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $275.27. About 528,648 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 117,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Korea Electric Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.76B market cap company. It closed at $10.96 lastly. It is down 19.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Seaways by 155,676 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $41.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) by 487,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20M shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) by 32,690 shares to 37,150 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Materion Corp. (NYSE:MTRN).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 29.41 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

