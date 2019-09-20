Oberweis Asset Management Has Cut Its Neogenomics (NEO) Position by $489,300 as Shares Rose; Mathes Company Has Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Mathes Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc sold 5,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 8,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.23. About 4.91 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman seeks funding for buyout; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXECUTIVES SPOKE IN TELEFPHONE INTERVIEW; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM:MEETING TO BE OPENED, IMMEDIATELY ADJOURNED ON MARCH 6; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: BREAKING: Trump issues order to block Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 57.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 23,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380,000, down from 40,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 954,552 shares traded or 13.34% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – CARDOZA’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION IS A NEWLY CREATED POSITION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc. Adr by 9,270 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varex Imaging Corp. by 10,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 144,563 shares. Rice Hall James Llc accumulated 129,500 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 7,300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Miles accumulated 9,643 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has 0.95% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 341,570 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Nicholas Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 287,314 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability holds 0% or 68,750 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.3% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 80,025 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 119,043 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 36,908 shares.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.15M for 136.19 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Finance invested in 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has invested 0.72% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 437,731 were reported by Natixis. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc stated it has 3,456 shares. Amer Asset stated it has 9,776 shares. Tcw Gru stated it has 402,885 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 354,563 were reported by Da Davidson. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Private Ocean Lc reported 208 shares. Moreover, Washington Trust Comm has 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 8,427 shares. Covington invested in 0.28% or 61,538 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd invested 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 93,243 shares stake. Andra Ap reported 56,400 shares.

Mathes Company Inc, which manages about $240.09M and $188.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,900 shares to 18,859 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.