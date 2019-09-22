Oberweis Asset Management Has Boosted Its Ctrip Com Int’l LTD Adr (CTRP) Position by $360,000; Share Value Declined; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Decreased Stake

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (CTRP) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11M shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 123,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 3.56 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $299.11M, down from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.18 million shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc by 19,500 shares to 51,500 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,940 shares, and cut its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $85.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 255,300 shares to 3.84M shares, valued at $28.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 7,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).