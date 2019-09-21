Oberweis Asset Management Has Boosted Caredx (CDNA) Stake by $1.65 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Nordea Investment Management Ab Stake in Cosan LTD (CZZ) Has Upped by $312,169

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 760,187 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.16M, up from 736,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 1.38 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 22.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 47,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 256,460 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23 million, up from 209,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 831,905 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/04/2018 – DJ CareDx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDNA); 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 21,468 shares to 2,460 shares, valued at $409,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 8,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,122 shares, and cut its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 15,900 shares to 66,800 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group Adr (NYSE:XRS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).