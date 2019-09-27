Oberweis Asset Management Has Boosted Caci International (CACI) Position by $6.67 Million as Share Value Rose; Eulav Asset Management Has Decreased Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stake by $1.23 Million

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 224,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.57 million, down from 229,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.41. About 155,817 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Caci International Inc. (CACI) by 732.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 32,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 37,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.60M, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Caci International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $227.33. About 142,222 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 10/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $41.5 Million Task Order to Provide Engineering Support for U.S. Army Commercial Based Technology Analysis; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman And Chairman Of The Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association Of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow; 18/03/2018 – CACI SEES FY EPS $11.26 – $11.50, SAW $10.95 – $11.19; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Net $285M-Net $291M; 18/03/2018 – CACI RAISES FY 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – CACI COMMENTS ON CSRA PROPOSED ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – CACI AWARDED $60 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT TO PROVIDE ADVERTISING AND MEDIA SUPPORT FOR ARMY NATIONAL GUARD

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.76M for 31.41 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne e2v join as Teledyne Imaging at Vision China Shanghai – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Teledyne Awarded $20 Million Contract to Support F-35 Program – Business Wire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp reported 70,790 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 2,095 shares. 7,273 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Services Gp Incorporated. Bb&T Ltd owns 1,082 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 249 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 17,452 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,227 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 46,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 26,921 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,221 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag holds 1,312 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors reported 0.04% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Amalgamated Bankshares holds 7,501 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt holds 5,350 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 17,700 shares to 175,200 shares, valued at $21.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 502 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 18,345 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.01% or 40,507 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 1,360 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public holds 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 3,628 shares. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 26,556 shares. Moreover, Mad River Investors has 1.98% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 11,044 shares. Snyder Limited Partnership reported 1.54% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.14% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Prudential Public Ltd Company invested in 0.07% or 104,725 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Lord Abbett Communication Ltd invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Jpmorgan Chase Communications has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Cortina Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 56,938 shares.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dr. J.P. (Jack) London, CACI Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board, Receives U.S. Navy Memorial Lone Sailor Award – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CACI CEO to step down at the end of the month – Washington Business Journal” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI Awarded $443 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army in Responding to Commercial Based Technology Threats – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 11,840 shares to 173,468 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobileiron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 74,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,100 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).