Oberweis Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by $707,200 as Stock Rose; Platinum Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Micron Technology (MU)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 15764.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.91 million, up from 16,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 20.77M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (VPG) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.28% . The institutional investor held 20,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 41,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vishay Precision Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.87. About 107,263 shares traded or 83.54% up from the average. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) has risen 4.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VPG News: 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Sees 2Q Rev $71M-$77M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vishay Precision Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VPG); 02/04/2018 – Vishay Precision Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Passives Catalog Distributor of the Year; 01/05/2018 – BLH Nobel Introduces 1756 Weighing Module for Integration with Allen-Bradley® Chassis; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Precision 1Q Rev $73.1M; 08/05/2018 – VISHAY PRECISION GROUP INC – OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE QUARTER WAS 11.2% AS COMPARED TO 6.6% FOR THE PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 17/05/2018 – Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Announces Participation at the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 24/05/2018 – Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hap Trading Limited Company accumulated 18,206 shares. Buckingham Asset Management reported 6,348 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Creative Planning holds 0.03% or 198,310 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,385 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Korea-based National Pension Ser has invested 0.21% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Natl Bank Of The West owns 19,753 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 102,159 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 39,181 shares. 392,300 were reported by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 911,767 shares to 593,205 shares, valued at $10.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 57,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,563 shares, and cut its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA).

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 41,450 shares to 103,680 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower International Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

