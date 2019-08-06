Oberweis Asset Management Decreased Its Cyber (CYBR) Holding by $1.67 Million; As Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Share Price Rose, Fidelity National Financial Lowered Stake by $13.00 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cyber (CYBR) by 24.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 42,170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, down from 56,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cyber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $7.57 during the last trading session, reaching $125.83. About 1.35M shares traded or 46.49% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46M, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.95. About 6.60M shares traded or 54.13% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q EPS 54c; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 214,488 shares. Johnson Counsel has 314,244 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt accumulated 42,343 shares or 2% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pettee Investors holds 4,873 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.26M shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 2,140 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 50,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Citizens Northern Corporation invested in 0.12% or 1,918 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 426,105 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 0.11% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd has 2,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush & reported 8,018 shares. 3,521 are owned by Donaldson Mgmt Ltd.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dmc Global Inc. by 10,169 shares to 215,227 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..