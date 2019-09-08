Oberweis Asset Management Cut Worthington Inds. (WOR) Holding by $351,500 as Valuation Rose; As Travelers Companies Com (TRV) Share Value Rose, Holder Bsw Wealth Partners Has Trimmed by $356,063 Its Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Worthington Inds. Inc. (WOR) by 51.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The institutional investor held 8,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 18,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Worthington Inds. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.43. About 135,962 shares traded. Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) has declined 14.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical WOR News: 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Officer Welch Gifts 600 Of Worthington Industries Inc; 29/03/2018 – WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES – NET EARNINGS IN QTR INCLUDE TAX BENEFIT OF $0.66/SHARE RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181285: John P. McConnell; Worthington Industries, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q Net $79.1M; 29/03/2018 – Worthington Industries 3Q EPS $1.27; 16/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: WOR May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 23/04/2018 – Worthington Industries Introduces Two New CNG Fuel System Products for Medium and Heavy Duty Truck Markets; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Worthington Industries May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.84. About 1.22 million shares traded or 2.16% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Investment Income $603M; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unisys Stealth(identity)™ Biometrics; 30/05/2018 – With the French Taste, Areas Offers Guy Martin’s Latest Table to Travelers at Paris Aéroport; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 30/04/2018 – Certify Report: Lyft Use by Business Travelers Nearly Doubles Year-Over-Year

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX) by 4,859 shares to 7,659 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 34,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Signal Corp. (NYSE:FSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold WOR shares while 67 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 4.88% less from 28.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 75 shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 4.67M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burney Com holds 34,147 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 7,615 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Park National Corporation Oh invested in 15,537 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 2,677 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 74,917 shares stake. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR). Summit Strategies Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 8,327 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 51,109 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0% stake. 9,449 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Limited Liability. Sei Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) for 13,333 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 429,373 shares.

Analysts await Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.92 per share. WOR’s profit will be $40.44 million for 12.30 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Worthington Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $597.68 million for 16.12 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68 million and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares to 73,447 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).