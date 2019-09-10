Oberweis Asset Management Cut Its Position in K12 (LRN) as Stock Price Declined; Gabalex Capital Management Raised Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $1.13 Million; Stock Value Rose

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in K12 Inc. (LRN) by 47.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 33,268 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 63,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in K12 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 4,333 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 24/05/2018 – Arizona Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Alabama Department of Education Gives Students Free Summer Access to Fuel Education Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Nevada Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 05/04/2018 – Tennessee Virtual Academy Opens Enrollment Applications for the 2018-2019 School Year; 14/05/2018 – SETDA Launches New Resource to Support K12 Interoperability; 16/03/2018 – Beijing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 06/03/2018 Florida Cyber Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 15/03/2018 – Fuel Education Enhances its Adaptive Learning Solution that Rewards Learning with Games to Provide Deeper Instruction for; 30/05/2018 – Olympic Bronze Medalist Arielle Gold to Deliver Keynote Speech at Destinations Career Academy Colorado Graduation Ceremony; 13/03/2018 – Indiana Digital Learning School Now Enrolling for the 2018-2019 School Year

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 255,896 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Washington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 5,603 were accumulated by Holderness Invests. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has 5,361 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.13% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kames Capital Public Ltd owns 564,264 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 160 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 87,329 shares. Anderson Hoagland & stated it has 36,085 shares. 7,300 were accumulated by Intact Invest Management Incorporated. Amer Century Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 1.14M shares. Arrow Fin Corporation holds 18,347 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Coatue Management Ltd Liability holds 3.19% or 6.34M shares. Bb&T Secs Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 200,551 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 104,822 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Inc has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsr Lc has 0% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 34 shares. Northern Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 10,662 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De has 136,581 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York accumulated 0.06% or 70,250 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology has 0.03% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Comm Ltd Llc accumulated 420,711 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership reported 68,385 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 10,016 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Management has 0.09% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 381,918 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com reported 377 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company owns 1.38 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by K12 Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -337.50% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc. Adr by 10,000 shares to 50,730 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 78,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Bandwidth Inc..