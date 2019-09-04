Oberweis Asset Management Cut Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) Stake by $2.28 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Stock Value Rose While Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $6.11 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 15,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 45,210 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65 million, down from 60,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $145.46. About 513,942 shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 41.07% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 52.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 48,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The institutional investor held 43,519 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 91,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $163.36. About 172,389 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 26,784 shares to 162,457 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 95,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 3.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.38 per share. DECK’s profit will be $66.43M for 15.81 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.67 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -443.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Associates Lc stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts has 0.01% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Virtu Financial Ltd Llc owns 3,280 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa stated it has 1,529 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service has invested 0.23% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Convergence Invest Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 11,055 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited reported 3,085 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.05% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 1,890 shares. 103,585 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc. Bragg owns 0.69% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 36,217 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 2,841 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 6,002 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 55 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.18% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

More notable recent Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pivotal Research positive on Deckers Outdoor – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Join The Gold Rush With Square, Inc. And On Deck Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viela Bio on deck for IPO – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shoe companies press for tariff relief – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares to 560,823 shares, valued at $24.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 60,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $46.57M for 51.05 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Education Stocks to Buy for the Future of Academia – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy This Daycare Stock As Dual Income Families Increase – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2017. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s (NYSE:BFAM) 20% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.