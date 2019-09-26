Oberweis Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Carbonite (CARB); Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed Its Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (ANF) Position by $367,696

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (ANF) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 22,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The hedge fund held 63,847 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02M, down from 86,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $976.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 105,986 shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q Hollister Comps Up 11%, Abercrombie Up 5%; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 08/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : BMO RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $23 FROM $22; 11/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Report First Quarter 2018 Results on June 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : JEFFERIES RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $24 FROM $20; RATING HOLD; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO SHARES HIT NEAR 2-YR HIGH AFTER HOLIDAY-QTR SAME-STORE SALES BEAT; 12/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Rises for 8 Days; Beats Index by 11%; 15/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 285,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, up from 268,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $522.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 12,753 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M; 13/04/2018 – ETF MANAGERS GROUP LLC REPORTS 6.91 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CARBONITE INC AS OF MARCH 19 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc Com by 24,966 shares to 35,205 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerovironment Inc Com (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 11,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ANF shares while 55 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 72.91 million shares or 1.92% more from 71.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.01% or 259,765 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.03% or 894,020 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0% or 78,481 shares. Fil holds 0% or 7 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 217 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). Menta Lc accumulated 0.12% or 17,772 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 156,785 shares. Brinker Incorporated owns 24,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) for 116,040 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF). 225,000 are held by Cooper Creek. Alberta Investment Mgmt stated it has 296,484 shares. Aperio Limited reported 0% stake. Bartlett Com Limited Liability reported 5 shares.

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. ANF’s profit will be $19.49M for 12.53 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -164.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abercrombie & Fitch: An Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CARB, CAH, TWOU and VAL – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB) and Encourages Carbonite Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Carbonite, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “HAGENS BERMAN INVESTOR FRAUD ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds CARB Investors of 6-DAY LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HAGENS BERMAN Reminds Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) Investors of Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 25,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 20,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.22M shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). 1.41 million were reported by Granahan Investment Mgmt Inc Ma. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 831,111 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 335,961 shares. Cadence Lc holds 0.29% or 110,505 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 13,368 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 14,601 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc holds 64,351 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 244,071 shares. Jefferies Gru Incorporated holds 37,900 shares. 45,224 are owned by Globeflex L P.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 85,720 shares to 126,950 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corp. (NYSE:KN) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,700 shares, and cut its stake in Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).