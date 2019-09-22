Oberweis Asset Management Continues to Hold Position in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT); Halsey Associates Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $825,514; Stock Value Declined

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 28,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.72M market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 30,525 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 19,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 25,494 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 44,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.69. About 40.53 million shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AMOT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 10.90 million shares or 141.41% more from 4.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 0.08% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc holds 12,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 20,490 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership owns 4,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Ranger Management Limited Partnership has 0.42% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Geode Mgmt Ltd Co has 97,513 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 62,105 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 10,939 shares. Pitcairn holds 10,165 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wilen Invest Corporation has 0.16% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Fmr Lc invested in 0% or 84 shares. 422 were reported by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 85,720 shares to 126,950 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 48,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,364 shares, and cut its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

