Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Its Position in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by $2.27 Million as Market Value Rose; Patten Group Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $863,025

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hms Holdings Corp. (HMSY) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 78,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,750 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 195,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hms Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 292,746 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TOTAL AMOUNT OF GDRS SUBJECT TO BUYBACK (TAKING INTO ACCOUNT ANY GDRS ALREADY ACQUIRED BY COMPANY) SHALL NOT EXCEED 6% OF SUBSCRIBED CAPITAL OF COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU IS PLANNING SALE OF UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 EBITDA RUB 6.8 BN (+7% YOY); 25/04/2018 – HMS PUT UNDER REVIEW AT VTB CAPITAL; 04/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $141.4M, EST. $130.3M; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS TO EXTEND BUYBACK PROGRAM ( “BUYBACK”) IN RESPECT OF COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS (“GDRS”); 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU PLANS SALE UP TO 15% OF SILESIAN COAL INTL. GROUP; 07/05/2018 – HMS HOLDINGS CORP HMSY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – HMS Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 65% to 12 Days

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Inv has 89,314 shares. Artemis Invest Llp holds 188,622 shares. The Kentucky-based Harvey Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palisade Cap Management Ltd Liability Co Nj has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 88,273 shares. Nomura Holding holds 0.17% or 352,556 shares in its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca reported 123,138 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt invested in 1,876 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Granite Ptnrs Limited Liability accumulated 99,532 shares. 41,631 are owned by Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 1.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loeb Prtnrs Corporation invested in 0% or 200 shares. Hartline Invest holds 0.93% or 32,091 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee LP reported 1.75% stake. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability holds 107,954 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 5,500 shares to 20,830 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baozun Inc. Spon Adr by 165,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

