Oberweis Asset Management Boosted By $754,000 Its Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stake; Transcontinental Realty Investors Has 0.46 Sentiment

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NSSC) stake by 197.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 26,000 shares as Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NSSC)’s stock rose 15.99%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 39,137 shares with $1.16M value, up from 13,137 last quarter. Napco Sec Technologies Inc. now has $471.18 million valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 153,557 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (TCI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.46 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.54, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 6 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 13 reduced and sold equity positions in Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 206,554 shares, down from 220,432 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 13 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties through acquisitions, leases, and partnerships in the United States. The company has market cap of $265.89 million. The firm leases apartment units to residents; leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as to local, state, and federal agencies; and leases trade show and exhibit space to temporary, as well as long-term tenants. It has a 1.64 P/E ratio. In addition, its real estate properties consist of commercial properties, including office buildings, industrial warehouses, and shopping centers; apartments; and new properties, such as apartment homes.

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. for 675 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owns 147 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,456 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,029 shares.

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 420 shares traded. Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (TCI) has declined 28.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TCI News: 23/05/2018 – Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. Announces Historic Occupancy Rate in Browning Place in Dallas, Texas; 10/05/2018 – Abode Properties Is Pleased to Announce the Acquisition of Sugar Mill II Apartments in Addis, Louisiana; 15/05/2018 – Transcontinental Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 07/05/2018 – Abode Properties is Pleased to Announce Completion and Lease up at Eagle Crossing Development; 15/03/2018 Overlook at Allensville Phase Il Begins Construction in Tennessee; 15/03/2018 – Overlook at Allensville Phase II Begins Construction in Tennessee; 10/05/2018 – ABODE PROPERTIES IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THE ACQUISITION OF SUGAR MILL Il APARTMENTS IN ADDIS, LOUISIANA; 20/03/2018 – Construction Progress on Terra Lago Development; 30/05/2018 – Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc. and Abode Properties Break Ground on Lakeside Lofts in Dallas, Texas; 04/04/2018 – Transcontinental Realty Investors’ Project, Terra Lago, Makes Donations to Rowlett Organizations

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Centerstate Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:CSFL) stake by 45,321 shares to 32,825 valued at $756,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) stake by 25,355 shares and now owns 78,098 shares. Portland General Electric Co. (NYSE:POR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,597 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America Corporation De. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 134,937 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Raffles Associate Limited Partnership has invested 3.89% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 14,506 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. 45,000 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 0.01% or 956,737 shares. First Advisors LP has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 177,900 shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il holds 30,000 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,330 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corporation has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 147,974 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,045 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).