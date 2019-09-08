Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Upped Holding in Adobe (ADBE) as Share Price Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Polen Capital Management Upped Holding

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 691,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13.59 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 12.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES NATIONWIDE FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCAT; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks manager who called police on two black men has left the company; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 09/05/2018 – City News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 04/05/2018 – NESTLE CLOSE TO DEAL FOR STARBUCKS CORP.’S BUSINESS THAT SELLS COFFEE BEANS AND DRINKS IN SUPERMARKETS – BBG; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40,349 shares to 248,369 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc has 3.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Morgan Stanley invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sandhill Capital Prns Limited Liability Company reported 94,859 shares. 28,152 are held by Eagle Asset. Windward Management Com Ca has 1,677 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 1,520 shares. Northstar Gru has invested 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). British Columbia Investment Mngmt owns 153,240 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Evergreen Management Limited Liability Company owns 3,094 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 1.94M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt Research owns 1,400 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability has 2.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 289,947 shares. Parametric Assocs Llc holds 1.82 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Ashmore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 181,740 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 1.06M shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.28M shares to 6.10 million shares, valued at $973.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.