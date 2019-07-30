Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Nike (NKE) Position by $1.03 Million; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Boosted Its Twitter (TWTR) Stake by $1.82 Million; Share Value Rose

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 55,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, up from 239,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 7.65M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Elon Musk takes aim at the media; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart buys a major stake in India’s Flipkart; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 20/03/2018 – Google launches news initiative to combat fake news; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 27/03/2018 – CITRON SHORT TWITTER $25 TARGET SHORT TERM; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 466,993 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.33 million, down from 479,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.74. About 1.84 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 04/05/2018 – PUMA SAYS IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST NIKE’S ALLEGATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.89 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 29,254 shares to 276,056 shares, valued at $14.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,769 were reported by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited owns 78,077 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Ltd owns 23,380 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Harvest Capital Mgmt reported 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Heritage Invsts Mgmt holds 277,924 shares. Verition Fund Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mason Street Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 179,580 shares. Ycg Limited Liability reported 385,712 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 55,454 shares. 105,606 were reported by Prtn Ltd Liability Company. 6,944 were reported by Central Bank Trust. Highland Capital Ltd Liability Com has 76,392 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs Inc has 12,412 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Llc holds 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 4,800 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp reported 21,343 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,859 shares to 12,227 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 17,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,151 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Hightower Advsrs Limited Com reported 78,974 shares. The United Kingdom-based Sarasin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Pennsylvania Co invested in 91,751 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% or 14,807 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc accumulated 112,280 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nomura Holdg holds 520,939 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp owns 9,944 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 1,305 shares. Korea Investment Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 139,044 shares. Clearbridge Investments invested 0.89% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Edge Wealth has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 4,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Schroder Mgmt Group holds 0% or 4,988 shares in its portfolio.