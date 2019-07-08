Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Mplx LP (MPLX) Position by $426,528; Nokomis Capital Upped Its Stake in Suncoke Energy (SXC) as Share Value Declined

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 46.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 300,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 945,079 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 644,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 113,337 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 35.58% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) $0.26; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 13,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,176 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 196,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 100,897 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Cap Lp reported 9.70 million shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 94,798 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.84% or 8.84 million shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.05% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 13,944 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 15,666 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 11,770 shares. Boston Ptnrs owns 38,926 shares. Enterprise Svcs has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 2.86 million shares. Green Square Cap Ltd stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Knott David M has 329,558 shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Cap Finance Advisers Limited Com stated it has 11,277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 24,654 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP invested in 0.89% or 566,829 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares to 7,249 shares, valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 418,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.61M for 13.58 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.