Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $2.47 Million as Share Value Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Holding in Capital One Finl (COF) Has Increased as Stock Declined

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 191,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.80M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.31% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $83.45. About 2.75M shares traded or 20.74% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 26/04/2018 – Fitch: Capital One’s Solid 1Q18 Results Aided by Moderating Asset Quality and Tax Reform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 273,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.41M, down from 284,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.54M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scott & Selber owns 22,883 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Management Inc owns 1,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Maltese Capital Mngmt reported 110,000 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 9,083 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 28,194 shares. 2.32 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp. E&G Advisors LP holds 4,544 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management, New York-based fund reported 2,218 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt accumulated 11,226 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp holds 126,306 shares. 31,157 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Llc reported 4.22M shares. Connable Office reported 18,231 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 9,731 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Smith Asset Gp Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.32M shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $135.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 95,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,191 shares, and cut its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd (NYSE:CHU).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Capital One +4.5% after Q2 EPS beats, NIM narrows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: All Eyes on Apple Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial Does It Again With An Impressive Q2, Some More Left In The Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Financial Grp invested in 4.04% or 84,783 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assoc holds 1.06% or 75,872 shares. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management stated it has 0.69% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 421 shares. Gradient Investments Limited stated it has 4,182 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cumberland Advisors invested in 0.07% or 900 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd, California-based fund reported 5,655 shares. Overbrook Management Corp invested in 1.04% or 20,598 shares. 1,685 are held by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt owns 9,858 shares. Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has invested 0.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 36,546 shares. Putnam Invests invested in 0.03% or 62,002 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 1.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 30.86M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj stated it has 1.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).