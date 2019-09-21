Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Its Position in Cerner (CERN) by $2.52 Million as Share Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Gruss & Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, down from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 34,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 472,232 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.62M, down from 506,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.73 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Finance Ser Of The Southwest Tx invested in 1.8% or 47,405 shares. South State Corporation holds 263,290 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 2,063 shares stake. Berkshire Money Mgmt reported 1,661 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.47M shares. 27,934 are owned by Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oarsman has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridgecreek Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Godsey & Gibb Assoc invested in 173,611 shares or 3.35% of the stock. Grisanti Cap Lc reported 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mngmt reported 80,483 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 255,926 shares. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 4,979 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.16M for 29.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Stocks These Socially Responsible Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cerner Announces New Chief Marketing Officer Nasdaq:CERN – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cerner’s chief innovation officer Jeff Townsend will retire – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 30% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Webster Bancorporation N A has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 34,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Serv Of America has 2.45% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 227,501 shares. Acropolis Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,494 shares. Horan Capital Management invested in 0.63% or 47,723 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 119,413 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 59,456 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial Serv reported 19 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.1% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Northern Trust owns 0.07% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3.78 million shares. Envestnet Asset owns 90,701 shares. Prudential Financial owns 350,886 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset reported 123,719 shares stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc owns 27,961 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,669 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 57,161 shares to 126,042 shares, valued at $19.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.