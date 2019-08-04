Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $2.47 Million; As Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Market Value Declined, Mig Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 273,559 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.41 million, down from 284,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44 million shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 725,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 676,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 250,507 shares traded or 6.63% up from the average. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 75,780 shares to 118,009 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.