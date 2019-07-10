Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Trimmed Its Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Stake; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Decreased Genworth Finl (Put) (GNW) Position By $3.79 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 12,976 shares as Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)’s stock rose 7.20%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 967,951 shares with $25.26M value, down from 980,927 last quarter. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp now has $10.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.93. About 4.06M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW) stake by 32.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 1.26M shares as Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (GNW)’s stock declined 26.36%. The Centerbridge Partners Lp holds 2.57M shares with $9.83 million value, down from 3.83 million last quarter. Genworth Finl Inc (Put) now has $1.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 1.56M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 56,728 shares to 184,252 valued at $32.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 49,359 shares and now owns 80,156 shares. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cabot Oil \u0026 Gas had 9 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Friday, February 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 8 by Wells Fargo. M Partners maintained it with “Hold” rating and $27 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 161.54% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.13 per share. COG’s profit will be $143.91 million for 17.60 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.