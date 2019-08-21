Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Raised as Stock Declined; Fulton Bank Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $364,320; Shares Declined

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – The Amazon effect could potentially leave all Americans neighborless; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON, ALPHABET TRADE PLACES AS NO. 2 MOST VALUABLE COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 07/03/2018 – SMS Assist Continues to Build World-Class Executive Team with Hiring of Amazon Veteran Peter Commons as Chief Product Officer; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON ISN’T ON A `LEVEL PLAYING FIELD’; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company

Fulton Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank sold 4,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 103,245 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, down from 107,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 822,946 shares to 45,338 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 6,084 shares to 28,002 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).