Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Upped by $10.93 Million as Valuation Rose; Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position as Share Value Declined

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $287.75. About 2.84 million shares traded or 15.58% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 17.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Madrona Financial Serv Limited Liability Company holds 0.51% or 8,703 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.85% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 12.15M shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1.5% or 26,700 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 51,495 shares. 18.15 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,644 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.9% or 21,815 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 425,598 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Llc invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur reported 3.05% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Massachusetts-based Grimes And Inc has invested 1.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Albert D Mason stated it has 5,372 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17B for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 48,562 shares. National Bank accumulated 194,365 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Friess Associate Llc invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 2,782 shares. 7,785 are owned by Arete Wealth Ltd Liability. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc holds 0.07% or 28,440 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 787 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP has 106,883 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 2.41 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 51,159 are held by Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company invested in 1.21% or 8,213 shares. Kistler has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,273 shares to 302,072 shares, valued at $38.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,795 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).