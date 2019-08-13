Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raised Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $9.93 Million as Stock Declined; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Upped Its United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 12,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $248.06. About 1.14M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 44.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 56,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 184,252 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31 million, up from 127,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $196.31. About 383,296 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 13/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF IAN MCKINNON AND APPOINTMENT OF LORI O’NEILL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,045 shares to 42,113 shares, valued at $49.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,728 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares to 18,966 shares, valued at $33.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,179 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

