Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Legal & General Group Plc Decreased Brooks Automation (BRKS) Stake by $3.52 Million as Stock Value Rose

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – AQUAhydrate Launches First Ever Military Ambassador Program to Inspire Family Fitness and Unity; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 05/03/2018 – Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN LOS ANGELES; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 121,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 696,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, down from 817,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 331,839 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q EPS 95c; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 14/03/2018 Brooks Automation Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Net $67M; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF TEC-SEM GROUP AG; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 7,604 shares to 589,568 shares, valued at $38.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 257,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,866 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

