Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Position in Adobe (ADBE) Upped by $10.93 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Stock Price Rose, Resolution Capital LTD Lifted Stake

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $304.61. About 1.12 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 17,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.22M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $145.76. About 133,123 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 30/03/2018 – Dir Richardson Gifts 250 Of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 12/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC SAYS ALEXANDRIA LAUNCHLABS, CO’S LIFE SCIENCE STARTUP PLATFORM, TO OPEN IN FALL 2018; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.62, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 7,604 shares to 589,568 shares, valued at $38.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,559 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. Shares for $661,300 were sold by Cunningham John H on Monday, February 11. MARCUS JOEL S had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.30 million on Thursday, February 7. RICHARDSON JAMES H had sold 5,000 shares worth $660,150 on Friday, February 8. CIRUZZI VINCENT also sold $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 272,568 shares to 497,043 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 833,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08M shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).