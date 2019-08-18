Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; As Franklin Res (BEN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Carroll Financial Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $346,368

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 10,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 8,304 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 2.22 million shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 04/04/2018 – Suzanne E. Kline Joins Fiduciary Trust as Regional Managing Director for Northern California; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 16/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SOLD ABOUT 1.2 TRLN WON OF KTBS ON THURSDAY, FRIDAY COMBINED; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Gen X Women Are Most Concerned About Achieving Retirement Income Goals, Franklin Templeton Investments Survey Finds; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES 2Q EPS 78C, EST. 75C

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fcg Advsr Lc stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 276,002 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd owns 200 shares. Axiom Ltd Limited Liability Company De owns 3.27% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 399,206 shares. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.68% or 278,484 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.64% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Biondo Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 30,848 shares. Bangor Bancorporation accumulated 1,587 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 722,763 shares. The Indiana-based Goelzer Invest Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 3,580 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited holds 0.04% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Grp Inc holds 1,093 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 6.31M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,141 shares to 520,757 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 7,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,568 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,499 shares to 1,701 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oge Energy Corp Com (NYSE:OGE) by 7,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).