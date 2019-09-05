Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowered Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake by $494,260 as Shares Declined; Edge Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) as Share Value Rose

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 12,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 103,351 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, down from 116,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $123.21. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – IMPACT OF WORK TO REMOVE WATER AND ALLOW GAS TO FLOW FREELY AT PG-11A IS UNLIKELY TO BE CLEAR FOR SOME TIME; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 7,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 589,568 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.42 million, down from 597,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 1.66M shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.74M for 13.09 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

