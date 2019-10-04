Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowered Its Stake in Ebay (EBAY) by $906,594; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) Stake as Shares Declined

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 23,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 980,659 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.74 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 1.63M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 30/05/2018 – eBay Taking More Charge In Australia – Hits Bricks And Mortar Retailers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 110,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The hedge fund held 264,703 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, down from 374,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 4.46 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, eBay, Lyft, Carnival & more – CNBC” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Square’s Newest Challenger Is Also a Thorn in Paypal’s Side – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Cable One elects eBay executive to board of directors – Phoenix Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Downgrades eBay (EBAY) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 18.73 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 51,976 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Covington Capital owns 22,733 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Mngmt accumulated 480,712 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated owns 61,624 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) owns 6,184 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 41,100 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.19% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hartford Investment Mngmt has 0.11% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Prospector Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 176,400 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% or 1.54M shares. Moors Cabot reported 0.04% stake. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Jennison Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 50,478 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 38,714 shares to 109,445 shares, valued at $21.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.60 million are held by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. 1St Source Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 114,255 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.54M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.46M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv owns 132,873 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based Fire Grp has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). First Manhattan Company holds 4,581 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 199,487 shares. Chevy Chase holds 0.07% or 730,394 shares in its portfolio. Sanders Cap Ltd accumulated 23.93 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 2.69 million shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 272,855 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $154,800 activity.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 247,916 shares to 358,441 shares, valued at $22.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 62,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 444,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.09 million for 12.48 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTTEP Selects Halliburton for Digital Transformation Contract – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Steady as Oil Fears Fade, Investors Await Fed – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy as the Sector Lights Up – Investorplace.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.