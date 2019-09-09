Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lifted Stake in Adobe (ADBE); As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Market Valuation Rose, Oppenheimer & Close Has Boosted Holding

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 4.11 million shares traded or 14.87% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT DOLORES MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q EPS 31c; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PAAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Oracle (ORCL) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pan American Silver: Recovery In Metal Prices Is The Need Of The Hour – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PAAS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Hottest Gold Stocks Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on January 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kings Point Management has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gotham Asset Ltd Company holds 984 shares. Moreover, Grassi Investment Management has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 606,898 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. 140,000 were reported by Moore Cap L P. 8.60 million are owned by Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Com. Dupont Cap Corporation holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 60,788 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corp holds 4.1% or 29,912 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Virginia-based Sands Capital Ltd Com has invested 2.89% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schroder Invest Management Group Inc owns 0.56% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.29 million shares. Korea Investment owns 506,003 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co reported 0.12% stake. Long Road Invest Counsel owns 5,400 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc stated it has 38,658 shares.