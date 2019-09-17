Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lifted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $8.48 Million as Share Price Declined; Parus Finance Uk LTD Decreased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $916,760

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 5,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 19,832 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26 million, down from 25,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.62. About 4.28M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $280; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,728 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.21 million, up from 7,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $11.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1819. About 1.52M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 23/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are WiFi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 02/05/2018 – Tim’s Corner: 3 High Yield Retail REITS That Will Survive Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 14/03/2018 – Amazon steps into a Vietnamese market that is far from empty; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON TO OPEN SECOND DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN AUSTRALIA; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waverton Investment Mngmt Limited holds 79,484 shares. Central National Bank & holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,071 shares. Fagan Inc owns 665 shares. First Merchants Corporation owns 298 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Lc holds 2,887 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Co Ltd holds 848 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Lp has invested 1.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Bainco Intl Investors has invested 2.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Salley & owns 6,318 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 20,448 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Tru owns 924 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. New England Investment And Retirement Grp Inc reported 2,164 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 20,088 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Northeast Consultants owns 6,583 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 160,122 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,490 shares to 180,762 shares, valued at $35.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,100 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 36.71 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia bringing realistic graphics to ‘Minecraft’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA and Microsoft Collaborate on Minecraft’s Ray Tracing – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.