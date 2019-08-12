Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lifted Ebay (EBAY) Stake By $15.48 Million; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Upped Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake By $1.07 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 71.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired 418,477 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 1.00M shares with $37.29 million value, up from 585,428 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $33.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 1.55M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) stake by 99.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired 152,166 shares as Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB)’s stock declined 26.93%. The Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd holds 305,566 shares with $2.21 million value, up from 153,400 last quarter. Pacific Biosciences Calif In now has $887.04 million valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.81. About 294,583 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. 6,000 shares were bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J, worth $232,736.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Zacks Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 313,029 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 391,221 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 71,791 shares. Blackrock accumulated 51.53 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mngmt holds 1.02% or 249,000 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp stated it has 6,041 shares. 3.36M are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp. 28,417 were reported by Platinum Mgmt Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 3.39M shares. Family Cap Tru Co stated it has 39,622 shares. Voya Invest Lc owns 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 341,099 shares. Norinchukin Bank The owns 165,837 shares. Everence Cap Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 19,716 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ebay had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4700 target in Monday, July 29 report.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Buy eBay (EBAY) Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can eBay Continue to Climb When It Reports Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Reasons Investors Love eBay – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Seller-Focused Initiatives, Delivery Service Give KeyBanc Higher Confidence In eBay’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eBay (EBAY) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 25,177 shares to 773,906 valued at $38.27M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) stake by 2,885 shares and now owns 236,708 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 24,784 shares to 25,422 valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 19,102 shares and now owns 42,004 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alpine Associate Management Inc has 1.45% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 6.07 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 638,647 shares. Us Bancshares De invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 1.44 million shares. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 960 shares. Water Island Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.57% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). American Intll Gp holds 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 88,142 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). State Street reported 2.76M shares stake. Geode Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 1.75 million shares. Frontier Cap Management Company Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 977,464 shares. Moreover, Capstone Invest Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Numerixs Investment Technology reported 7,000 shares stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co holds 31,896 shares.