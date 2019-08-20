Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $485,940; As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Share Price Declined, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Raised Stake by $131.40 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.72. About 1.38 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 18/05/2018 – President Trump has reportedly asked the postmaster general to double the shipping rates it charges Amazon and other companies, the Washington Post reports; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 15.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 2.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 20.09M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 17.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 1.30 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 11/05/2018 – Close Asset Adds Bank of New York Mellon, Exits Booking: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Presenting at Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of DBJPM 2016-C1; 09/05/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Pershing Adds Capital First Trust Company to Its Trust Network; 25/05/2018 – 38OZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – 40HT: Bank of New york Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 26%; 07/03/2018 – 47SL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – 59JS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 41AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tesla’s (TSLA) Inflection Point: Earnings After The Bell Wednesday 7/23 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Good news for drone delivery service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Wants All SMB Logistics Business, By Any Means Necessary – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 12,141 shares to 520,757 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,329 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 344 were reported by Pinnacle Advisory Grp. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 33,356 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 511,000 shares or 3.41% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 8,000 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Perkins Coie Tru Com has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,653 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company holds 0.06% or 25,270 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co invested in 2,784 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Legal And General Gp Public Limited accumulated 2.28 million shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs reported 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Rech Mngmt Com holds 2,448 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 248 shares. Cambridge Advsrs Inc invested in 1.29% or 75,568 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 1,470 shares.

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of New York Mellon: Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of New York Mellon Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of New York Mellon; Is This What Warren Buffett Saw? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs invested in 1,320 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wallington Asset Ltd reported 129,561 shares. 7,156 are owned by First Retail Bank Of Omaha. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 234 shares. Northeast owns 8,710 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hikari Tsushin holds 235,056 shares. Whitnell Company invested in 0.34% or 17,375 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 184,732 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital Ww Investors reported 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 8,555 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 23,408 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 423 shares. Curbstone Financial Mgmt accumulated 9,350 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.56M shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,610 shares.