Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Position by $9.37 Million as Market Value Rose; As Autohome (ATHM) Share Price Declined, Holder Dsm Capital Partners Has Cut Stake

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autohome (ATHM) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 4,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 59,220 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, down from 63,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Autohome for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $91.73. About 475,027 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 13/04/2018 – Autohome Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 31,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 75,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.25 million, up from 43,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.81. About 4.33 million shares traded or 76.21% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust invested in 0.44% or 6.23M shares. Fiduciary Trust Co holds 0.06% or 8,367 shares. Kcm Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 6,583 shares. Signaturefd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,905 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 3,700 shares. Ballentine Ltd Llc reported 4,605 shares stake. Amer Rech & Mngmt Co has invested 3.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.19% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hillsdale Invest Management Inc accumulated 450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4.61 million were accumulated by Polen Ltd Liability Corporation. Ativo Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.04% or 7,833 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt invested 2.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Triangle Secs Wealth, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,965 shares. 10,861 are owned by Beck Limited Liability. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.58% stake.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33,748 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $38.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,762 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 154,275 shares to 4.98M shares, valued at $667.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 7.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).